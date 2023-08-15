Pueblo Community College expanding child care for students and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS — Maryssa Cabrera missed classes to take care of her kids last semester.

"I felt a lot of stress and a lot of pressure because it's very hard to succeed when you don't have what you need as far as support with your children," said Cabrera.

Even in class, she would stress.

"When I was at school, I worried a lot, I had to rely on grandparents actually, it was rough," said Cabrera.

Pueblo Community College (PCC) partnered with a childcare center to help students and staff in May.

But it's already full with 30 kids and 20 on a wait list.

Life Center Academy plans to open ten more spots in October, said its CEO John Richardson. He said there is a big need they are struggling to fill.

Life Center Academy offers child care at a reduced cost for PCC students and staff, hoping to save them thousands.

"Raises them from low-income to even mid-income, that's the overall goal, it's the overall goal so it's extremely important, especially in Pueblo," said CEO John Richardson.

Life Center Academy is near campus, located in Centura St. Mary Corwin Hospital.

Knowing her daughter is close by, Cabrera said she can focus on graduating this semester.

"I'm not going to be as stressed, not going to have a lot of anxiety from what my kids are doing and I know my kids are going to be learning and well taken care of," said Cabrera.



