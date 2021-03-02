Pueblo Community College begins new program to help students earn money and college credit

PUEBLO — Pueblo Community college began a new program to help their students earn college credit and cash at the same time.

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is designed to help future students learn from different companies in Pueblo while earning money, college credit, and could possibly lead to a full-time job in the future.

"Our employers continue to struggle to find skilled workers," said Jennifer Sherman from Pueblo Community College. "This is a way that they can invest, hire someone, grow, and mentor that student, and really solve their own issues of really trying to fill the pipeline."

Ideally, the college wants 16 students for the program. Applications are open on their website.