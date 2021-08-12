Pueblo community bands together during time of crisis

PUEBLO — During Monday's massive fire at the Albany Events Center, Pueblo's District 60 the American Red Cross sprung into action, after hearing that roughly 200 people had been displaced from the motel next door.

“Our facilities are made available to the Red Cross in the event that they need to relocate mass numbers of people in emergencies,” said Dalton Sprouse with District 60. The two organization combined efforts to rapidly transform Central High School into a shelter, with enough beds to house every person evacuated overnight.

“The staff at the high school, they were amazing. They got there pretty quickly and got set up so we could begin helping people right away," said Shawn Schulze with the American Red Cross.

Power had been lost at the motel during the fire and tenants could not return until after 10:00 pm, some being extended stay with nowhere else to go.

Blackjack Pizza, a locally and veteran-owned restaurant, delivered 50 pizzas for free.

“When I saw that pizza come in I looked at the family, and they were so excited, these little kids. A couple in elementary and a couple in middle school,” said Sprouse.

