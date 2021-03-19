Pueblo community asking for cards to celebrate woman's 105th birthday

PUEBLO — A Pueblo senior living community is asking for cards to help celebrate one resident's 105th birthday at the end of the month.

Villa Pueblo Senior Living Community is hoping to present these cards to Martha Berg on her special day March 30.

"It would be wonderful if folks in the Pueblo community would send Martha a card or a note to wish her a happy birthday," Director of the Independent Living Frances Vincent stated. "Wouldn't it be wonderful if she received 105 cards to commemorate her special day? She would be thrilled."

The senior living community said Berg was born on March 30, 1916, in a small town outside of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a teacher before meeting her husband and later on raised two children — one son and one daughter.

She and her husband lived in Arizona for 30 years before moving to Pueblo in 2003 to be closer to their son. She said she has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Anyone interested in mailing a card or note for Berg's birthday can mail her at:

Martha Berg, c/o Villa Pueblo Senior Living Community

1111 Bonforte Boulevard

Pueblo, CO 81001

When asked for advice on how to live a long and healthy life, Berg told the senior living community that she did not have specific advice, "just try to live a clean life."

