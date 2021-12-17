Pueblo clean-up sites set up following wind storm

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo announced two locations that will be available over the weekend for neighborhood clean-ups following Wednesday's wind storm.

Residents can bring things like tree branches and debris to the drop off sites

The City said they will only accept trees, shrubs, branches, limbs, and other green waste. Other materials including lumber, building materials, household trash, or other waste will be accepted.

The site locations and hours are listed below:



Friday, December 17: 8 AM - 4 PM

Saturday, December 18: 12 noon – 4 PM

Sunday, December 19: 12 noon – 4 PM

Southside Location: Intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue near Lake Minnequa Park. Vehicles should enter from Palmer and exit on Berkley and follow directional arrows.

Northside Location: North/east corner of the intersection of Ridge Boulevard and Eagleridge Boulevard. Vehicles should take Ridge Drive north to Landmark Drive and enter on the north side of the lot.

For more information, contact Public Works by e-mail at pubworks@pueblo.us or by phone at 719-553-2295 during normal business hours.

