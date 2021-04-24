Pueblo Classic pedals into the weekend

PUEBLO — Saturday and Sunday cyclists from all over the country will be competing in the home of the heroes.

The first Pueblo Classic bike race is happening both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be a road race around the test track area of Pueblo.

There will also be a race Sunday, known as The 'Pueblo “Chilly” Criterium,' which will take place in downtown Pueblo.

"It's fantastic its the first large event I think that we have had outdoors in Pueblo since the pandemic started I think we are starting back to normalcy with this event," said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

The festivities on Sunday start at 12:30 pm.m

Due to COVID-19 there will be no race day registration.

The city is asking for spectators to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

