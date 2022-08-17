Pueblo City welcomes Harvard fellow today

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo welcomed its newest Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellow, Jaritza "Jari" Nunez today. Nunez is a part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellowship which places Harvard master's or professional degree graduates into leadership positions in city halls around the United States.

Pueblo was selected as one of only seven cities to participate in the program. The program places students into leadership positions where they can contribute to lasting change within city government. Nunez brings a set of fresh eyes with hopes of improving the government, working with community members, and suggesting policy changes. She hopes to make the city more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

"Just want to be that person that listens to them,' said Jaritza Nuzen, 'and that can create change with them and create something solid for years later to come in Pueblo people can be like that was done and that was good."

Nuzen's partnership with the city is planned for the next two years where she will have the opportunity to build relationships and utilize her skills within the city government and local community.

“We are delighted to welcome Jari to Pueblo and look forward to a partnership over the next two years that can help us transform equity structures in our city,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “We are grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative that allows this fellowship to take place at no cost to the City of Pueblo.”

According to the city's press release, 'Núñez earned her Master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education in 2022 after completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Educational Studies and Sociology from Colgate University in 2021. During her time in graduate school, Núñez worked as a reading lab assistant for Harvard University’s Jeanne Chall Reading Lab. She was a part of many affinity groups such as the Comunidad Latinx, HGSE First Gen/Next Gen Initiative, and the Rural Education Alliance. Núñez also served on the Education Policy and Analysis Advisory Board’s communications committee during her time at Harvard University.

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies to equip mayors and senior city officials to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents. Launched in 2017, the Initiative has worked with 428 mayors and 1,400 senior city officials in 494 cities worldwide. The Initiative has also advanced research and developed new curriculum and teaching tools to help city leaders solve real-world problems.'

