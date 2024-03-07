Pueblo City-County Library District providing telehealth services in Rye and Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — People in Rye and Colorado City will soon be able to get telehealth services through the Pueblo City-County Library District.

It's all thanks to a $125,000 grant from the state for four new telehealth kits.

These kits will go to the Greenhorn Valley Branch Library in Colorado City, and will provide people in those rural communities with a means to virtual healthcare services that were not accessible before.

"Their access to healthcare is very limited and so telehealth equipment with a modern twist on providing healthcare is something that's perfect for that community to help to connect them to healthcare providers and to healthcare overall," said Nick Potter, Executive Director of the Pueblo Library Foundation.

There's going to be a kickoff event for this new service on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greenhorn Valley Library which is located near Greenhorn Meadows Park.

