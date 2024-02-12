Pueblo City-County Library District offers free access to online Google Career Certificate courses

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thanks to a new partnership, the Pueblo City-County Library District patrons can now access free*, online training for entry-level jobs in in-demand industries.

As a new Grow With Google partner, PCCLD cardholders can earn Google Career Certificates in the following:



cybersecurity

data analytics

digital marketing and e-commerce

IT support

project management

user experience (UX) design

These courses can be completed without any prior knowledge or experience in about three to six months if taken part-time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Google to bring high-value, on-demand training and professional development to the Pueblo community," said Sherri Baca, Executive Director of the Pueblo City-County Library District,

*Those looking to sign up for a Google Career Certificate scholarship can do so on the PPCLD website. Space is limited.

____

