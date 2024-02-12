Watch Now
Pueblo City-County Library District offers free access to online Google Career Certificate courses

Natalie Chuck
Front of the Rawlings Library, Pueblo County's main facility.
The Pueblo County library offers more than just books to keep patrons busy while quarantining
Posted at 4:16 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 18:16:45-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thanks to a new partnership, the Pueblo City-County Library District patrons can now access free*, online training for entry-level jobs in in-demand industries.

As a new Grow With Google partner, PCCLD cardholders can earn Google Career Certificates in the following:

  • cybersecurity
  • data analytics
  • digital marketing and e-commerce
  • IT support
  • project management
  • user experience (UX) design

These courses can be completed without any prior knowledge or experience in about three to six months if taken part-time.
"We are thrilled to partner with Google to bring high-value, on-demand training and professional development to the Pueblo community," said Sherri Baca, Executive Director of the Pueblo City-County Library District,

*Those looking to sign up for a Google Career Certificate scholarship can do so on the PPCLD website. Space is limited.

