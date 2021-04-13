Pueblo Chile season begins as farmers start planting

PUEBLO — Pueblo County is starting to heat up and chile season is officially underway.

Farmers on the mesa in Pueblo County have begun planting the seeds that will grow into those famous chile peppers.

"The mood going into this year is excited. We've been able to open our store, more people are coming out, they are starting to ask about fresh products and when they will be available. Everybody is ready to get out and enjoy the farms, enjoy the weather. So it should be a good year," farmer Dalton Milberger said.

Farmers say you'll be able to see and smell the first peppers getting roasted around the end of July or early August. Also because of the weather, they say we can expect some hot peppers this year.