Pueblo celebrates Destination Professional Day, recognizes businesses bringing in visitors

PUEBLO — Pueblo is celebrating its first Destination Professional Day, recognizing the people and businesses that attract visitors to the area.

Tourism plays a major role in Pueblo's economy with places like the Pueblo Riverwalk and Lake Pueblo State Park. This day is to highlight the people who promote these places.

"Visit Pueblo works with all of our attractions in town... like Lake Pueblo State Park that brings in over four million visitors per year," said Donielle Kitzman, Vice President of Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. "Of course, the Pueblo Riverwalk (and Lake Pueblo) are some great examples of organizations that help to bring some notoriety and visitation to Pueblo, and therefore economic impact."

The Visit Pueblo organization says in 2023, visitors spent more than $285 million in Pueblo.

