Pueblo businesses highlighted each day for Hispanic Heritage Month

PUEBLO — Pueblo's community is rich with Hispanic culture, which is why the Latino Chamber of Commerce wants to take extra steps to support their community this Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Because of the population being... a lot of locals that grew up here in Pueblo, there's a big Hispanic community. There's a big focus on the culture and everything in Pueblo. That it means a lot to us," says Mike Atencio, who recently became the Membership Coordinator for the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

Every day this month the chamber is highlighting a Hispanic owned or operated business in Pueblo on their Facebook page.

The organization kicked off the month by featuring Mill Stop Cafe, a classic spot for food in Pueblo.

"The response has been great, I didn't expect that. I think we got up to close to 200 shares," said Atencio.

Casabella's, tucked just across the street from the chamber and behind some buildings, is another business partnered the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

"That's how I grew up is like, you help where you can, you do what you can, what you put out always comes back, so make sure that you put out like the best, and that's pretty much Hispanic culture to me," said Isabelle Ramos, Owner of the now four-year-old business.

To find a list of Hispanic owned businesses in Pueblo who partner with the Latino Chamber of Commerce, click here.