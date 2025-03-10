Eastbound Pueblo Boulevard is closed Monday morning while police investigate a fatal crash

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department says they are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning.

Details are limited about how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved. The Pueblo Police Department has confirmed that at least one person is dead as a result of the crash.

The crash has shut down eastbound Pueblo Boulevard at the Lakeshore/Palmer Avenue intersection.

The closure is expected to last for an "extended period of time", so expect delays if you have to travel through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released by police.

