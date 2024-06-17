Pueblo-based author set to release third book

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo-based author is set to release a new book on Tuesday.

Alison Gervais, will be releasing her third book, A Game Most Foul.

The novel is a mystery with inspiration stemming from her own life experience and that of Sherlock Holmes.

Following the book's release, Gervais will be traveling to the national American Library Association Conference where she will be included on a panel to discuss Diversity in the Publishing Stage.

Gervais will also be speaking about the content of her book which includes the influence of friendships, the importance of self-acceptance, grief in unexpected

life changes, and life in the Hard of Hearing world.

___





A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis. Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.