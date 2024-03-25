Watch Now
Pueblo artist is creating an east-side mural, and teaching children how to paint it

Eric Sarracino has spent the last 5 years waiting to paint a mural along Mitchell Park
Eric Sarracino has spent the last 5 years waiting to paint a mural along Mitchell Park. Now he has permission from the city to do it and is teaching neighborhood children how to paint.
Posted at 11:14 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 01:14:04-04

PUEBLO — Eric Sarracino has been dreaming for the last 5 years about painting a mural on the East side of Pueblo. Now that he has permission from the city to do it, he's enlisting the help of children in the neighborhood.

"There's a lot of pride for this community. I've seen people fixing their homes, and raking their yards. People pass by and say 'Hey you're doing a great job man, keep it up!'".

Sarracino is painting a historic mural at Mitchell Park in Pueblo. It spans across the park and tells the story of how the East side of Pueblo came to be, and the culture behind it. But he's not the only one painting it: Sarracino has invited the community to come together to help.

"It's about building pride in the community, inspiring the kids to create, to think outside of the box with art. You can problem-solve with art, you can come up with solutions," he said.

The artist is working with children and anyone who wants to help all week long at Mitchell Park from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm every day this week.

