Pueblo and Colorado Springs transportation services are free through the end of August

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Transportation services across Southern Colorado are offering free rides through the end of August.

The Zero Fare for Better Air program was made possible through Colorado SB22-180 and Colorado HB23-1101. These bills aim to reduce emissions statewide through the promotion of free public transit options throughout the state through the use of grant program funding.

In Colorado Springs, the Mountain Metropolitan Transit District says it will be participating for a second year in a row in this program.

“Mountain Metro is excited to take part in this program again this year,” said Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao. “Last year we offered the Zero Fare for Better Air program for the month of August and MMT provided over 300,000 passenger trips. Not only is this going to help the air here in Colorado, it’s also a great opportunity for people to try transit!”

In Pueblo, the city says you can ride both Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift for free. The city says that there are 12 routes throughout Pueblo during this time and you can call 719-553-2725 for more information and to plan a route.

According to the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA), these other agencies across Southern Colorado are participating as well:



City of Fountain

City of Cripple Creek

City of La Junta

Chaffee Shuttle/Neighbor to Neighbor

South Central Council of Governments

Click here to see what agencies across Colorado are participating in these next couple of months.

