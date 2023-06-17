Pueblo and Chihuahua, Mexico extend their "Sister City" partnership

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo and Chihuahua, Mexico have renewed their long-lasting agreement as "Sister Cities."

A sister city is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities signs off on an agreement.

This agreement goes back to 1990, and since then the two cities have exchanged resources like fire and police equipment and first responder training.

In this new chapter of their relationship, Police Sergeant Franklyn Ortega hopes they can work on a way to improve the economy of each city.

"I'd "love?" to be involved with economic development bringing jobs to Pueblo, bringing jobs to Chihuahua. And that's something else I want to be part of in this relationship," said Sergeant Franklyn Ortega.

Sergeant Ortega and Pueblo resident Carlos Maldonado were honored by the city of Chihuahua for improving the relationship between the two cities.

Chihuahua is not Pueblo's only sister city. The other five are Bergamo, Italy; Lucca Sicula, Sicily; Maribor, Slovenia; Puebla, Mexico and Weifang, China. For more information visit pueblosistercities.com

