Pueblo agencies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife place activity restrictions along the Arkansas River

PUEBLO COUNTY — Following the flooding that occurred in Pueblo Monday morning, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and other agencies have issued activity restrictions along the Arkansas River.

The restrictions are for activities like whitewater canoes and kayaks, as well as swimming, and using an inflatable device like a tube on the river is prohibited beginning on Tuesday. The restricted area of the Arkansas River runs from the Pueblo Dam to the Pueblo/Otero County line.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Pueblo City Fire Department, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are citing the restrictions due to dangerously fast-flowing and high water, the agencies say people violating the restrictions will be cited.

“Water awareness and safety is extremely important this time of year in our community,” said Chief of the Pueblo Fire Department Barb Huber. “The Arkansas River is experiencing high volume at this time because of the time of year and the increased rainfall, so we ask everyone to be aware of restrictions, closures and safety hazards as we update the public about announcements.”

Trails along the river will not be closed to pedestrian or bicycle traffic but it is advised you stay away from the banks and use the trails at your own risk. There is no timeline on when the restrictions will be lifted.

A warning about waterways in southern Colorado

The restrictions come after Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been warning of high and fast-moving water. So far there have been 16 water-related deaths in 2024, and 2022 was the most deadly year in Colorado with water-related 42 deaths. Just over the weekend, four people were saved from the Arkansas River following surging water.

___





Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Four people were rescued from the surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall combined with the annual runoff have contributed to high water levels downstream of the Pueblo Dam. Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.