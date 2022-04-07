Public session held to learn about potential improvements on Midland Corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A public session was held Wednesday night to learn about potential transportation and infrastructure improvements on West Colorado Avenue and other roadways that make up the Midland Corridor.

The meeting was in place of the February meeting that was canceled due to snow.

The project team presented input that was received through the development of the study which includes considerations of suggested roadway reconfigurations and other transportation improvements.

This includes modification concepts to Colorado Avenue based on studies, new analysis and feedback from the public.

The aim of these modifications includes improving safety, encouraging economic development and enhancing mobility for all its users.

The Midland Corridor Transportation Study includes Colorado Avenue, Cucharras Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, and the Midland Trail, from 31st Street on the west to Cimino Drive on the east.

The study plans to identify improvements that can be made to address mobility, parking and safety. It also supports goals outlined in PlanCOS, ConnectCOS and the City's 20-year transportation plan.

The study is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

The next steps include finalizing the study summary report and developing a list of proposed projects for the corridor.

_____

