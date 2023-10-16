Public invited to a final meeting on the future of Blodgett Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is having one last meeting to get the public's input on the future of the Blodgett Open Space Master Plan.

The city will be hosting a public meeting to hear how all of the previous public input has shaped the Recommended Plan.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flying W. Ranch.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs A look at the master plan project map for the Blodgett Open Space on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The city's master plan for the space will seek to:



Expand the foothills to mountain experience with multiple watersheds, rejuvenating burn areas, diverse recreational opportunities, access to regional trails and connections to recreation

Identify problems and develop remedies that will protect the open space and the visitor experience

Protect the space's cultural integrity and restore its natural resources

Create a trail system

Take an integrated approach to protect and plan for the future of the space

Establish a shared vision to consider larger landscape conditions

Provide engagement opportunities to increase a community-wide sense of belonging and culture of stewardship

The Blodgett Open Space was bought through to Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program in 2001. Additional land was incorporated in 2018, allowing for the expansion of trails and a parking lot.

____

