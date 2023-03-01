Public invited by the City to the presentation on the proposed Prospect Lake aeration designs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs will be hosting a presentation open to the public on the new proposed Prospect Lake aeration designs.

On Monday, March 6th from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Building, the city will provide updates on the Prospect Lake project. Can't make it in person, residents are still able to join the meeting virtually.

The goal of the Prospect Lake aeration project is to improve water quality and reduce algae growth. Specifically attempting to thwart toxic algae blooms in the lake.

This will be done by adding aerators in specific sections of the lake to increase oxygen levels helping reduce alae growth, and maintain water clarity.

In 2019 and 2020 the lake, located in the southeast corner of Memorial Park was closed to the public following toxic blue-green algae blooms and significant fish die-off events.

Parks and Rec treating Prospect Lake for toxic algae, will take some time to clear

The presentation will include proposed aeration system designs that have been developed following public feedback. People will also be able to provide feedback through the input stations at the meeting. An online survey for feedback will also be available to the public following the meeting.

Funding for this project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

