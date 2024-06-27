Public Hearing Regarding the Status of the Paint Mines

EL PASO COUNTY — One of Colorado's popular photo hot-spots could soon see some changes to protect its landscape.

The Paint Mines, south of Calhan, are a place of history and beauty.

Its unique colors and formations draw attention from locals and visitors across the U.S.

Unfortunately, it is also becoming damaged.

Melissa Hensley visited the site from Tennessee. Despite the beauty, she was upset by what she saw.

“The rocks are gorgeous, the formations are amazing. It bothers me that there is people climbing over the rocks, which surely you’re gonna damage it,” she says.

But, that could all change. News5 Piper Vaughn has the story, watch above.

___





Back In Action - Javelin from museum going to Olympic Trials An artifact from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is back in action. Four-time Olympian, Kara Winger is borrowing back her favorite javelin to take part in the Olympic Trials. Olympic javelin returns to compete in the Olympic trials this weekend

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.