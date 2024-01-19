Public comment available for Blodgett Open Space master plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The public comment period is now underway for Blodgett Open Space's master plan. The Colorado Springs Park and Recreation department is asking for feedback.

The master plan also calls for the closure of social trails to preserve the environment.

"I think the draw for Blodgett Open Space is more about the experience with the resources, seeing the habitat, the wildlife, being able to get higher in elevation so that you have the overview of the city, and incredible experiences with the forest that's in that open space," said David Deitemeyer with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation.

After public comment, Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation will come up with a final proposal for the master plan. After that, it will go to the Parks Advisory Board for consideration.

To review the plan and to submit your comments, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website. You have until February 18 to share your thoughts.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.