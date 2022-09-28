Watch Now
24th St and West St reopened following police activity in Pueblo

Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 14:49:43-04

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department asked the public to avoid 24th Street and West Street due to police activity.

The department said the police activity was blocking the area but it has since reopened.

No other information was made available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

