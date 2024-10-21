Provide feedback on Mayor Moboaldes 2025 city budget Monday at the City Council Work Session

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday, you have the chance to give feedback regarding the city's proposed budget for next year.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade's proposed budget for 2025 is $939 million. It includes salary increases and an additional 20 positions for the police department.

It also has planned raises for police officers, firefighters, and civilian employees. You can read the full budget proposal below.

It keeps 17% of its general fund in reserves, which will allow the city to respond to unexpected challenges.

The General Fund Budget for 2025 is $440,037,344 is a 2.7% increase from 2024 but despite an expected increase in sales tax revenue, the city does not expect the increases to cover the costs of services and will use an additional $6.5 million in reserves to cover costs.

If you would like to attend the public hearing, stop by the city council chambers city hall tonight after work.

It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

