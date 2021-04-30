Protest over D11's decision to move some schools back to remote learning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, some parents from school District 11 participated in a protest after learning the district will send some schools back to remote learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The district will also be postponing and moving some end-of-the-year activities and events to remote.

News5 spoke with some parents and students from the school district, who said they are upset with the district's decision.

"We just feel like the kids should have some options here. There were options on the table, we were told it's about making sure seniors will be able to graduate. However, I don't know why they are quarantining the whole school. You have band kids, orchestra kids, theatre kids who haven't had the opportunity to perform all year. Now they've shut down everything before these kids have had the opportunity to do that," said Shannon Rogers, parent.

"I was enraged to tell you the truth because I made plans to go on a senior trip to Nashville, Tennessee but since they rescheduled prom near the day I leave, I will not have the opportunity to attend prom," said Tyler Wright, Coronado High School Senior.

As of Friday, April 30 seven D11 schools were in remote learning. Three high schools are also included in the decision including Coronado, Doherty, and Palmer.

During a press conference on Friday, D11 School District officials said the positivity rate for El Paso County youth is higher than the state's average. According to El Paso County Public Health about 44 percent of outbreaks in April came from K-12 schools. In April there were 222 confirmed cases in D11 schools. Throughout the pandemic, D11 has also seen a higher incidence of COVID-19 cases compared to other school districts in southern Colorado.

Cumulative cases:



Colorado Springs School District 11: 942

Academy District 20: 762

Lewis-Palmer School District 38: 528

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12: 176

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8: 317

D11 school officials said their main goal is to finish the school year in-person and have in-person graduation for seniors. However, it means after-school activities and spring evens will be postponed for the time being.

Here is a look at what each high schools are doing.

Coronado High School:



Remote learning started: Friday, April 30

Planned return: Monday, May 10

Sports and activities: No practices, games rescheduled pending availability

School play: canceled

Prom: re-scheduled to May 26

Doherty High School:



Remote learning started: Thursday, April 29

Planned return: Monday, May 10

Sports and activities: No practices, games rescheduled pending availability

School play: canceled

Prom: was scheduled for May 1, postponed

Palmer High School:



Remote learning started: Tuesday, April 27

Planned return: Tuesday, May 4

Buses will not run and the building will not be open

Prom: was scheduled for April 30, will be rescheduled for after graduation.

