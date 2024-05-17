"Protecting Our Democracy" - Two Colorado Officer's Names Added to Peace Officers Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two fallen Colorado law enforcement officers will have their names added to the Peace Officer's Memorial at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. Happening at 10:00 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tells me they're expecting more than 400 people to attend. One officer worked for Fountain Police. The other was a Colorado Parole Officer.

Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra died from his injuries 9 days after falling of an overpass in Colorado Springs. According to court papers, his fall happened at the end of a police chase that started in Pueblo. His family describes him as a fantastic dad, and husband.

State Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was struck and killed by a car while serving an arrest warrant in Colorado Springs. Sandoval's family describes her as a wonderful mother with a heart of gold.

Bill Alexander, the CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says it's important for people to stop and thank an officer for their service. "Part of preserving and protecting our democracy depends tragically on every single year men and women in uniform dying for the tragic cost of protecting our democracy is measured every single year typically in hundreds of hundreds of men and women who die for us"

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.