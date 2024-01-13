Protect your pets as massive cold front is on the move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As extreme cold temperatures begin to set in over the weekend, pets will look towards their sentient owners to help them brave the cold.

Kitty Block, the CEO and President of the Humane Society of the United States said, “In extremely cold conditions like we are seeing throughout much of the country this week, it is critical to keep pets safe from freezing temperatures and wind chill and to be aware of hazards to animals such as rock salt and antifreeze.”

While some pet breeds, like huskies, enjoy the cold weather, it's still important to take good care of them.

You should make sure that they have adequate shelter if they don't come back inside right away. For dog owners, that doesn't necessarily mean having a big dog house.

"It can be good to give your pet space to go away and get out of the elements a little bit, but you want a shelter that is hopefully insulate, and maybe even a shelter that is smaller," said Devin Haynie, an Instructor with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. "That way it holds in the pet's body heat as well."

The Humane Society says that their animal law enforcement team will probably be busy this weekend responding to calls for pet welfare.

They do say they don't expect an influx of pets into their facility since people do tend to keep their pets inside during the winter.

Here are several tips that can help your animal, and maybe even save their life:

Keep your pets sheltered:

Animals should spend their time outside sparingly. Limiting them to quick trips outside either to relieve themselves, or a quick walk to get that pent up energy out are safe, but a prolonged duration outside is not recommended.

If you are unable to shelter your pets inside, try to shelter them in a dry, draft free shelter that is both large enough for them to move, but small enough to help them retain as much heat as possible.

It is also advised to give them a surplus in food and non frozn water, as it requires more of their energy to keep warm.

Pad Protection:

Although most animals are covered in fur, animals stand at risk just like their human counterparts of developing frostbite. Try to keep their feet and noses as warm as possible. If your animal has short hair, you may want to consider getting them a jacket or sweater to help stay warm.

Another issue an animal might encounter is stepping in rock salt or other chemicals. These products are hazardous to an animal, and can be easily ingested if the animal feels irritated by the substance on their feet. Make sure to wipe down their feet if you have walked in an area containing any of these substances.

Outdoor Animal Care:

In some situations it can be very challenging to create a shelter for outdoor animals. With the expected freezing wind it is essential to create some form of barrier or shelter to help prevent the wind from hitting your animals directly.

Constantly check the water of your animals. It can be lethal if their water freezes over and they are unable to stay hydrated.

If possible another method to help protect your animal is to blanket them. Blankets can help keep the heat close to their body, which is one of the most important aspects of remaining warm.

Pro Tips for People:

When entering your car, bang on the hood. This can cause any animals that have sought after the shelter of your warm engine to flee the scene, avoiding injuries and potentially death.

There are laws in place to protect “needless suffering” for animals.

If you see an animal you believe is being mistreated in the cold, you can contact your local Humane Society.

