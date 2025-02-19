Protect the Game: Training veterans to be umpires for youth baseball and softball

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protect the Game (PtG) is coming to Colorado Springs!

The Colorado-based nonprofit organization trains military veterans and their families as sports officials for youth sports teams.

From February 20 through the 22 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., PtG will be having training sessions at D-Bat., which is located at 8265 Jamboree Circle.

Registration for this event can be found here, and veterans and active-duty military members are eligible to register.

PtG is partnering with Colorado Springs Sports Corp, Mt Carmel Veterans Service Center, and D-Bat Colorado Springs to provide "free umpire training, certifications, and uniforms/equipment" to veterans and their families.

The training program is designed to "address the shortage of officials," and to provide skills to those who can officiate youth baseball and softball games at different levels.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity to our Colorado Springs veterans and their families."



"There is a significant shortage of officials in our state, and Protect the Game offers a fantastic solution to bridge this gap." Patty Harsch, Founder and President of Protect The Game

Those who graduate from the training program will be "immediately eligible to work as officials."

Since PtG's establishment in 2019, they have trained and certified over 300 veterans and their families for youth sports officiating.

