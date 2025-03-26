Prospect Lake closed to all watercraft due to installation of Aeration Project lines

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake will be closed to all watercraft until Saturday, March 29, due to the installation of "weighted aeration lines and diffusers."

The installation is part of the Aeration Project, a project aimed at addressing the lake's health issues after major concerns arose from the blue green algae blooms in the lake.

The city received $450,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which will go towards designing, building, and, "implement[ing] a continuous aeration system and an as-needed injection system capable of distributing liquid treatment."

According to the city, lake aeration is when oxygen is introduced into the lake to improve water quality. An aerator forces air bubbles through the water, and the bubbles diffuse. When they diffuse, they reduce pollutant levels and increase beneficial bacteria in the water.

Watch When the Aeration Proposals Were First Introduced

The city estimates that the entire project will be completed by May 2025.





