Proposed 'Transgender Policy' would allow students to use pronouns, facilities at Canon City Schools

CANON CITY — A local school district is weighing a policy that would allow transgender students to use their preferred name, pronoun, and facility consistent with their gender identity.

Canon City Schools drafted the "Transgender Policy" last month to foster an environment free of stigma and discrimination for students and staff. It allows students to change their name, pronoun, attire, and participate in programs/activities/ facilities consistent with their gender identity. While the district will respect the student's choice - administrators say they can't actively conceal information from parents regarding a students decision to transition at school.

The policy would apply to the entire school community (elementary, middle, and high school), teachers, staff, students, and any parent or guardian volunteers.

The district tells News 5 that the policy is in response to community wishes along with state and federal laws concerning bullying, harassment, privacy, and discrimination. Specifically Title IX which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

CANON CITY SCHOOLS

MAYO DAVISON

Shortly after the first reading at the Canon City School Board meeting (July 25), the district tabled the policy indefinitely. The decision comes after the district received an overwhelming response from parents both for and against the proposal.

"I am ecstatic. I knew I lived in a conservative town, and I knew the district was supportive of LGBTQ+ students, but to hear about a policy targeted toward trans kids I knew I had to be at the school board meeting. Being at the meeting, getting the policy, and reading through it — I was like wow this is a lot more in depth than I thought it was going to be. I figured the policy was going to be just around pronouns, social transitioning, and name," said Sam, Canon City Schools parent.

Being non-binary, Sam believes the policy could help transgender kids across the district.

"Since the meeting, I have been a little bit afraid to go outside, to be around the people because I am seeing these people who are so angry about something that is me. If myself as an adult who has their own life and job, how do you think these children feel when they don't have any of those things. Maybe their families aren't accepting and they could lose their home and their family. Maybe they are getting bullied a lot because they have to be in their gender locker room. Those situations create so much in a child and in a person. You sit there with those mental health problems your entire life," said Sam.

Other Canon City Schools parents like Ginnie Chairez believe the policy is too progressive, especially for their community.

"It does not suit the beliefs and the values that this community holds. It really doesn't represent this community very well, and I know there are a few that want to be considered. Considering them is very important to the vast majority of our entire community, we want to make sure people feel included and loved. However, having a policy thrusted upon this community doesn't fit the community, and that is why there has been a lot of backlash," said Chairez.

She is concerned with how the policy could impact her two young daughters.

"First of all, women's sports which is a really big deal. I don't want my girls to be robbed from the experience of competing against other females with the same chromosomes. Men have a biological advantage over women which is why it is traditionally being separated before," said Chairez.

Chairez is also concerned with transgender students sharing private and public spaces. This concern is also shared by fellow mother Buffy Koehn.

"For me having a freshman daughter getting ready to start high school sports, having a male in the locker room with her. Additionally, threatening her position or ability to make the team because Title IX gave equal and gay rights to women to have their own sports separate from males. That concerns me for a lot of reasons as it's been a fight to get to that, and now we're trying to take it away," said Koehn.

She doesn't understand the reason for the policy when the district amended the non-discrimination policy (June 30) to include the appropriate language.

"Our neighbors in Florence, we checked with them and they have nothing on the record. They say it was four words added to our policies, and that was done back in June so this policy is outside of our neighboring communities. We are the only ones doing it, and it is concerning why it was pushed in our community and why the neighboring communities aren't doing anything," said Koehn.

"I feel like this is a pretty complicated issue that shouldn't be rushed. There are some points about how this policy came to the attention of the community that is concerning, and there are some points within the policy itself that is concerning as well. From a legal standpoint, there are still open-ended questions as to what is going to be required of school districts as transgender is added to Title XI protections," said Aaron Wolking.

He continued,"We have not yet found the federal or state law that would mandate this type of policy. There is changes in language to the anti-discrimination policy that has been mandated and implemented by the school district but we have not found the specific federal or state law that requires this kind of process," said Wolking.

One of his biggest concerns is the lack of guidance for educators and the school board when it comes to parental consent.

"This is a policy that is impacting every grade level. They left the language very vague as to what is going to be required when it comes to parental consent and notification. We understand that it can be a different conversation if you're talking about a junior or senior in high school when it comes to how they want to be identified. When it comes to kindergartners, first or second graders, the policy left it open. Best practices was the guiding principal within the policy document, and best practices according to policy experts is a very vague term which allows districts to do whatever they feel like," said Wolking.

"Much of what is in the policy is already defined in federal and state law. I am talking about students who are transgender, and what that means in terms of how schools open up access to them, facilities, and how they would like to be called. These pieces already in law, both in federal law Title XI and Colorado's anti-discrimination. Recently, we've had to really try to figure out for our schools what does that look like and how do we support them. Our policy identifies what is legally required, but also recommendations as to what does it look like at the school level," said Adam Hartman, Superintendment of Canon City Schools.

The district encourages families to attend the next school board meeting August 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Administration Building (101 N. 14th St.) They plan to extend the time for public comment to two hours to accommodate people interested in sharing their thoughts, concerns, or questions. Those unable to go can contact the superintendent or board members via the Canon City Schools website.