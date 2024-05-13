Proposed ordinance set to prohibit syringe exchange programs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — City officials in Pueblo are meeting on Monday to discuss an ordinance that would prohibit the exchange of syringes in Pueblo's city limits.

The ordinance proposal comes after city officials determined that the city is seeing an increase in the number of dirty hypodermic needles, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia that are being discarded in areas such as City Park, Mineral Palace Park, and along the Pueblo River Trail System.

The officials believe the improper disposal of these items increases threats to the public's health, property, safety, and welfare.

The Pueblo Syringe Access Program located at two different locations, is an anonymous program that offers unused clean syringes and other injection equipment for free to those who inject substances.

No photo ID is required when exchanging.

The program was created to help reduce infections such as HIV, HCV, and many others.

Some of the services that access sites offer are syringe and injection equipment, overdose prevention, safe injection education, safe disposal for the community, prevention case management, and referrals to other local resources.

The sites also offer different forms of equipment like syringes, sharps containers, tourniquets, sterile water, first aid supplies, safer snorting and smoking kits, and hygiene items.

The needle and syringe exchange program has been operating in Pueblo since 2014 and isColorado-wide as there are programs in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Denver, Greeley, and Grand Junction.

There are also more than 300 syringe exchange programs located nationally, with some states having none, and others as high as 23.

KOAA New5's Lindsey Jensen is on the beat for more about this story.

This is an active story, KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.