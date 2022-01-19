Proposed Canon City ordinance would ban weapons at city-owned locations

CANON CITY — Two new ordinances were introduced at Canon City City Council on Tuesday night that would limit the ability to carry weapons at city-owned locations.

The first ordinance would prohibit weapons on city property as a condition to obtain a special event permit. The person applying for the permit would also be required to put up signs advising attendees to not bring weapons.

The rule would apply to both open carry and those with a concealed carry permit. The only exception to the rule is sworn peace officers, who can carry a concealed weapon whether on or off-duty.

The second ordinance would prohibit visitors from carrying weapons into City Buildings unless the person has a concealed carry permit. However, the ordinance also states that no one is allowed to bring a weapon into a City Police Department building unless they are a police officer.

