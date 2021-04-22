Proposal for affordable housing, downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the cost of rent continues to climb in the city, so does the importance of offering more options for affordable housing.

"The opportunity to be in a house, that is affordable, in a beautiful city like Colorado Springs? I think that's a step in the right direction," said Kiran Pandit, neighbor.

Kiran Pandit has lived in a townhouse in the Lowell Neighborhood for almost seven years.

Right outside his door is the field that the city is currently looking at for a 280-unit affordable apartment complex.

"It shows signs of development. More people want to come out here. It's a positive thing," said Pandit.

However, some neighbors worry that their view of the mountains could be blocked.

"I like the open space. I like the park. I like seeing the wildlife that comes over here," said Betty Allan, neighbor.

The development company, BCR Management, says the housing will be geared towards folks who make less than $75,000/year, seniors, and young families.

Rent will range from $375 for a studio apartment to $1,200 for a two bedroom.

"It's a step in the right direction. Obviously there are going to be some situations where it might not be ideal for other people in involved," said Pandit.

Betty Allan, who also lives nearby, says she's having a hard time picturing that many units going in across from her, but at the same time she knows there is a demand for better housing in the city.

"We do need housing. Having affordable housing there wouldn't bother me," said Allan.

Virtual Neighborhood Meeting on April 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM

Dial: +1408-418-9388

Meeting Password: 1873965398

