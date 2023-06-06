Property valuation appeal deadline quickly approaching, key details homeowners should know

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 8th, is the last day to submit an appeal to the El Paso County Assessor's Office for the value of your home. The Assessor's Office says average residential property values have risen 44%.

The assessments done by the county happened in an 18-month period that started on January 1, 2021, and ended on June 30, 2022.

"This was done as a mass appraisal," says Mortgage Loan Officer Wendy Ring (NMLS#1431997). Now the part that is the problem with this assessment is that they did it on a mass appraisal and so they didn't take each individual home and do an assessment on them so if you want your home to be individually looked at and you think that it's $50-$100,000 off, well then appeal it."

She encourages people to look at their options to decide whether or not to appeal to the Assessor's Office. Part of that process includes looking at the value of your neighbor's houses, as well as other details about your house.

"It's everybody," said Ring. "So if you go in individually and look at your house, would it be worth that if you sold it back on June 30, 2022? That's the question. It's not today's value, today's value doesn't have any meaning at all to that assessment, it's back on June 30, 2022."

You can apply online or through the mail if you wish to request an appeal. Ring has offered her services to the community for free.

You can find more information about her and her contact information online.

