Property tax statements in El Paso County will go out later than usual

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Property tax statements in El Paso County will go out later than normal this year because of a delay in the certification of county tax rolls.

El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman says that the delay is a result of changes that were made by lawmakers during a special session in November to provide tax relief to property owners.

Property tax bills will be higher this year for a variety of reasons, including rising property values and a change in the law a few years ago that shifts more of the tax burden from businesses to homeowners.

Broerman says that the statements will go out in mid-February. For those who pay their property tax bill in two installments, the first payment will be due on February 29.

"You have two methods of paying taxes in Colorado," said Broerman. "You can make your first half payment by the end of February and then your second half payment by in the middle of June on June 17th, or you can make the whole payment in April at the end of April on the 30th."

You can get your statement faster by signing up for electronic statement delivery on the El Paso County Treasurer's Website.

It's important to note that many homeowners pay their taxes through their mortgage companies. If you fall into that category, then no action is needed.

