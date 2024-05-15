Prominent cafe in Colorado Springs to close following 16 years of operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A locally owned cafe, The Perk Downtown, will be closing its doors after 16 years of operation.

A staple in the Colorado Springs community, this announcement may come as a surprise to those who have heard of the esteemed name.

The owners have said that they have reached a point where they no longer think they can right the ship and have decided to take the time to retire.

They reported that the toll of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted them enough to the point where it felt like they would be unable to recover. They also said that the difficult business climate was a factor in their decision as well.

During their last days of being open, they want the community to come in and show love to the employees as they begin the next step of their journey following the announcement. The owners also plan to help their employees with some finances as they search for their new jobs.

Their official statement can be found on their Facebook page.

News5's Maggie Bryan is working to learn a little more about the closure and what is next for the owners. This is a developing story and will be updated.

