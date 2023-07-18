Project underway to remove the Lake George Dam in Park County

LAKE GEORGE, COLORADO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service will begin removing the Lake George Dam later this summer. The dam is located in Lake George, west of Teller County.

The project is a partnership with the coalition for the Upper South Platte River and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The purpose of the project is meant to remove the obsolete dam and improve fish habitat.

CSU built the dam in the 1950'S as part of the Trans Mountain Water Diversion Project, but the dam hasn't been used in more than three decades.

Park Rangers told News5 that the dam is hurting native fish species.

"The dam is a barrier to fish migration," said Ranger Josh Voorhis. "So, removing will help us have better fisheries in the canyon."

Public access to the project area closed on Sunday, with the project anticipated to be complete by December 31st.

