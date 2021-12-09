Watch
Progressive Democrats pressure Pelosi to discipline Boebert

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)<br/><br/>Photo by: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., tells reporters she is introducing a resolution to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of her committee assignments for repeatedly making anti-Muslim remarks aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She is joined by, from left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 19:29:55-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive Democrats are ratcheting up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for her recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley appeared with roughly a dozen other progressives at a news conference Wednesday to announce a measure that would strip Boebert of her committee assignments.

Pressley says a failure to act would make Democrats “complicit in Islamophobia.”

Pelosi has urged restraint. She says punishing Boebert would give her the attention she wants.

Boebert, meanwhile, dismissed the news conference as a nonevent.

