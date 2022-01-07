Programs help with heating bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — It will cost American households an average of 30 percent more to heat their homes this winter. Natural gas prices have steadily increased since October, nearly doubling the market rate last winter according to the US Energy Information Association.

The federally funded Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is administered in Colorado Springs by Discover Goodwill. Customers can apply for help paying their heating bills online through the Department of Human Services web page. To apply by phone, call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) or emailing LEAPHELP@goodwillcolorado.org