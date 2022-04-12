Processional announced for fallen K9 officer in overnight Manitou Springs police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced there will be a processional for its fallen K9 Officer Jinx that was shot during an overnight police shooting in Manitou Springs.

The processional begins at 9:30 a.m. and starts at 5520 N Nevada Ave and moves south on Nevada Avenue, turns west on E Vermijo Avenue and concludes in front of the Office of the Sheriff.

According to the Manitou Springs Police Department, just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, a police shooting took place in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue.

Once on the scene, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Manitou Springs PD returned fire, striking the suspect.

Life-saving measures were immediately started until medical personnel arrived but the suspect died on the scene.

There will be a law enforcement transfer procession starting at 9:30 AM this morning for our fallen K9 hero starting at 5520 N Nevada Ave moving South on Nevada Ave and turning West on E Vermijo Ave concluding in front of the Office of the Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/K3PmFf4Xyb — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

_____

