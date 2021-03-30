WATCH LIVE: Memorial for fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

BOULDER — The memorial service for fallen Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley Talley will be this morning at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder.

The general public will be allowed to attend the memorial, though officials are encouraging supporters to watch the service from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees will be required to wear masks.

KOAA News5 will carry the procession service on our Facebook page (KOAA 5). The procession will leave Thornton at 9:50 a.m. travelling north on I-25 from 104th, then exiting west on Hwy 7 (exit 229), to continue south on N 119th St, then west on E. South Boulder Rd. The anticipated arrival at the church is 10:30 a.m.

You can watch the memorial service here:



Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was the first responding officer to Monday's mass shooting, which left 10 people dead.

"He's everything policing deserves and needs," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. "He cared about this community, he cared about Boulder Police Department, and he cared about his family. And he was willing to die to protect others."

Officials have said Talley's actions, running toward the gunfire, and the actions of other police officers, saved lives.

"He died charging into the line of fire to save people who were simply trying to live their lives and go food shopping," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Thank you @CUBoulderPolice for joining us in adding the names of all the victims of the #BoulderShooting to patrol cars to honor their memory #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/l4pS5MKOAp — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 30, 2021

The officer's family attended a funeral mass on Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver.