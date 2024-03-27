Private school in Colorado Springs teaching students how to stop getting bullied

COLORADO SPRINGS — The number of Safe2Tell reports in Colorado Schools reached a 20-year high last month. The organization said many of those reports involved bullying.

Corpus Christi Catholic Academy in Colorado Springs launched a new program to combat bullying.

"I, myself was mistreated a bit in 5th grade," said 7th-grade student Mikayla Bowsky. "Honestly, I didn't like coming to school."

"There was like a lot of verbal bullying," said 7th-grade student Samantha Romero. "I think it really happened to me when I was in 6th grade."

Principal, Bill Carroll, said punishing bullies alone isn't enough to stop the problem. "We might not be able to change the bully, but we can help you and give you the tools."

The school's new approach focuses on empowering victims of bullying. It's teaching students what to say and do to stop their bully.

"Just saying whatever, it's just a nonconfrontational way response that tells the person that's talking to you that you just don't care," said Carroll. "And having someone by your side, they call it the power of two, so you're not always by yourself."

The program also teaches empathy. Students were able to think about times they've hurt others and make amends.

"They knew what they did was wrong and it felt like they really did feel truly sorry about it," said Romero.

"It was amazing, I was crying and I apologized to one person," said Bowsky.

The hope is that students feel safer at school knowing how to stand up to bullies. Staff said they want students to also feel confident reporting problems to their parents or teachers.

"I don't think bullying is a situation that happens often, but when it does happen, it's really scary for kids and they have to know how to deal with it," said 3rd grade teacher, Michelle Quaney.

"Soon maybe there won't be any more bullies in the school," said Bowsky.

