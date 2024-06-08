Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Private Pueblo Gardens open for a day of in-person tours

The Garden Conservancy celebrates gardens across the US.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 08, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three private gardens at three Pueblo homes have received national recognition for their creativity and innovation.

On Saturday, June 8, The Garden Conservancy partnered with Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association and the CSU Pueblo County Extension Service to hold an Open Day where people can come check out each garden in-person.

The Open Day goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The fee is $10 per person, per garden.

You can register to this event on The Garden Conservancy's website.
___



UPDATE: Escaped Fremont County inmate recaptured in Colorado Springs

45-year-old Kegan Vanvliet, the escaped inmate from Fremont County Detention Center, was recaptured overnight in Colorado Springs, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Fremont County Sheriff's Office looks for an escaped inmate

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App