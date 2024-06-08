Private Pueblo Gardens open for a day of in-person tours

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three private gardens at three Pueblo homes have received national recognition for their creativity and innovation.

On Saturday, June 8, The Garden Conservancy partnered with Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association and the CSU Pueblo County Extension Service to hold an Open Day where people can come check out each garden in-person.

The Open Day goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The fee is $10 per person, per garden.

You can register to this event on The Garden Conservancy's website.

