Pride Month: LGBTQ+ sports league now in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs has it's first LGBTQ+ sports league.

Hot Mess Sports was created back in 2012 to provide an inclusive, safe, and fun environment for the LGBTQ+ community. The organization created eight leagues across the country with Colorado Springs being the newest edition.

Colorado Springs Hot Mess already registered 114 people for their first season. There are a variety of sports in the league including volleyball, tennis, kickball, and dodgeball. They're starting off with kickball.

"I am a Colorado Springs native. I've seen the population double, in that time it's been a giant closet. No one wants to say anything about anything, but now it is like whats up," said Joshua Jiron, Hot Mess player.

"Queer people are a part of this community. We do everything everyone else does, we play sports and go out to restaurants. Just having someplace for us to gather together, meet, and know we aren't alone in the community. It is something that we have needed for years, and I'm excited they've decided to bring it here," said Sami King, Hot Mess player.

Both Jiron and King were excited to be a part of the league. To help foster an environment where members of the LGBTQ+ community can be their authentic self.

"There are a lot of people who are sheltered, scared to be themselves, and this is the way for them to be who they want to be without pressure or judgment," said Jiron.

"This is one of the first things that I'm seeing unite people across ages and backgrounds," said King.

Preston Travis and his fiancee Jonathon Harrell helped created the Hot Mess Sports league in the city.

"The Nashville league reached out to us, and we went from there. We started hosting meetings, got the word out on chat groups, organized meet ups at Old Chicago to feel out the waters. We had an overwhelming response, it was amazing," said Harrell.

The couple wants the league to be a non-judgmental space for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our league isn't just for the LGBTQ+ community. Any ally, any friend, anyone who wants to join. We're open, and we want you to come down. We want to support you, and you'll support us and that's part of the community," said Harrell.

"We have games every Sunday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Bonforte Park. We have all of the teams out there, they play against one another. There are official practices Thursdays," said Travis.

The only requirement for the league is participants must be 21 or older. Registration is $49.95 which pays for referees, superlatives, end of season party with food, and the championship trophy. For those experiencing financial hardships, email grant@hotmesssports.com.