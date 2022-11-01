Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Prescribed burns to take place on Fort Carson today

Ft. Carson
KOAA
Fort Carson
Ft. Carson
Posted at 8:40 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 10:40:04-04

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson, along with Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team and Colorado Springs Fire Department, will conduct prescribed burns today beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The burns will take place on an installation range and smoke may be visible from Highway 115.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson says the operation could be finished by 4 p.m.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards