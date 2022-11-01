Prescribed burns to take place on Fort Carson today

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson, along with Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team and Colorado Springs Fire Department, will conduct prescribed burns today beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The burns will take place on an installation range and smoke may be visible from Highway 115.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson says the operation could be finished by 4 p.m.

