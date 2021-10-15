Prescribed Burns planned for Douglas and Jefferson Counties

CONIFER, CO — The South Platte Ranger District continues their hazardous fuels reduction project in Jefferson and Douglas counties with a series of planned burns.

The Sand Springs project area is located at the junction of County Road 126 and Forest Service Road 550 in Jefferson County.

In Douglas County, the Noddles project area is located along County Road 67, close to Sprucewood, Colorado.

There will be recurring closures in the forest areas to protect firefighters and visitors to the area.

These prescribed burns are "an important part of forest management," according to South Platte District Ranger Brian Banks. He also said that it is important for rangers to "conduct these fuels reductions projects when conditions are conducive" to enhance safety.

Residents should be aware that smoke can impact public health. Smoke will likely be visible from Conifer Colorado and along the Front Range. For more information on smoke you can visit the Colorado government's site to learn more about its health impacts and how to mitigate them.

For more active updates, you can follow @PSICC_NF on twitter, or search using #NoddlesRX, #SandSpringsRX, and #SouthPlatteRD.

