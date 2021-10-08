Prescribed burns announced for Teller and Douglas counties

WOODLAND PARK — The Pikes Peak Ranger District announced prescribed burns in Northern Teller County and Southern Douglas County beginning this week and continuing through spring of 2022.

The specific area is seven miles north of Woodland Park, along Forest Service Road 343 between Highway 67 and West Creek. For the duration of these burns, visitors to the National Forest area should expect recurring closures on Forest Service Road 343.

These burns are conducted to reduce the potential for high intensity wildfires. The burns are "expected to reduce the overall risk to firefighters, recreating public, and nearby private lands" according to Pikes Peak District Ranger Oscar Martinez.

Smoke from these prescribed burns will likely be visible in Woodland Park, and could be seen from Colorado Springs and Denver.

The smoke from these burns can negatively affect your health. Fire managers and fire specialists are conducting surveys to reduce the health impacts of the smoke on the nearby communities.

For specific locations and times of the burns, you can follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter, or search #TurkeyTracksRX and #PikesPeakRD on Twitter.

