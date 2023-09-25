Watch Now
Prescribed burn taking place Monday through Wednesday with visible smoke

Emergency response officials in El Paso and Teller counties are continuing to urge everyone to sign up for Peak Alerts.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 12:16:21-04

EL PASO COUNTY — Smoke is expected to be visible in El Paso County due to a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service and the El Paso County Wildland Fire Group taking place Monday through Wednesday.

This will be taking place in the Ensign Gulch near Rampart Range Road and Forest Service Road 314. It will cover nearly 400 acres and is intended to reduce forest
fire fuel, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

Other counties that can expect visible smoke include
Teller County, Pueblo County, Fremont County, Park County, and Douglas County.

The ECSO is asking the public to not call 911 if smoke is visible unless there are other indicators of fire visible like "active unsupervised flames."

The Sheriff's Office is also asking the public to expect delays and avoid travel in the area if possible.
