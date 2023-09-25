Prescribed burn taking place Monday through Wednesday with visible smoke

EL PASO COUNTY — Smoke is expected to be visible in El Paso County due to a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service and the El Paso County Wildland Fire Group taking place Monday through Wednesday.

This will be taking place in the Ensign Gulch near Rampart Range Road and Forest Service Road 314. It will cover nearly 400 acres and is intended to reduce forest

fire fuel, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

Smoke may be visible along the I 25 corridor from Pueblo to Ken Caryl & along Hwy 24 from Woodland Park to Divide. For firefighter and public safety, a road closures for FR 314 from the FR312/314 intersection north to FR315 from 0900-1900 will be enforced today. #EnsingGulchRX pic.twitter.com/L9JcwYKeYm — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) September 25, 2023

Other counties that can expect visible smoke include

Teller County, Pueblo County, Fremont County, Park County, and Douglas County.

The ECSO is asking the public to not call 911 if smoke is visible unless there are other indicators of fire visible like "active unsupervised flames."

The Sheriff's Office is also asking the public to expect delays and avoid travel in the area if possible.

