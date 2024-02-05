Watch Now
Prescribed burn planned for North and South Catamount Reservoirs, smoke may be visible

North Slope Burn Pile Project
Posted at 4:53 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:58:27-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says it will be conducting prescribed burns in two separate areas on the North Slope of Pikes Peak.

Operations are expected to kick off around 9 a.m. Tuesday with burn operations ceasing around 3 p.m.

The burn areas are on CSU-deeded land on the northwest side of North Catamount Reservoir and a significant area on the southeast side of South Catamount Reservoir.

Smoke may be visible across El Paso and Teller Counties during the operation.

The burn piles are the result of a CSU wildfire mitigation project with an effort to reduce wildfire risk in the watershed and recreation areas near the reservoirs.

